GPL Wk17: Legon Cities dispatch Hearts, Kotoko finally end seven-match winless run 

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 21, GNA – The 2023-24 Ghana Premier League entered week 27 with several intriguing matchups.

After a stormy seven-match winless streak, Asante Kotoko defeated league leaders FC Samartex 1996 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Enoch Morrison’s second-half penalty was enough to give the Porcupine Warriors all three points, pushing them further away from the relegation zone and leapfrogging arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the league standings.

Despite their loss, FC Samartex 1996 maintains its five-point advantage at the top of the table, since Nations FC also dropped points away at Heart of Lions.

Accra Hearts of Oak failed to capitalize on their 3-1 victory against Karela United last week, losing 2-0 to Legon Cities at Dawu Park.

Albert Yeboah scored twice for the Royals, who secured maximum points to move closer to safety.

Nsoatreman FC defeated Bottom-placed Real Tamale United 2-1, reducing their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.

Mohammed Mankuyeli’s first-half strike was enough, as two late second-half goals from Collins Cudjoe clinched all three points for Nsoatreman FC.

Heart of Lions, another team aiming to avoid relegation, defeated Nations FC 3-0 at the Kpando Sports Stadium.

Mohaison Mahmoud, Akwasi Bentil and Nana Kwame Oppong were on the scoresheet for Heart of Lions who are now second from bottom.

Bofoakwa Tano couldn’t capitalize on home advantage as they were held to 1-1 draw by Bechem United at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

Below are some results of week 27:

Asante Kotoko 1-0 FC Samartex 1996

Heart of Lions 3-0 Nations FC

Bibiani Gold Stars FC 1-0 Aduana Stars

Bofoakwa Tano FC 1-1 Bechem United

Real Tamale United 1-2 Nsoatreman FC

Karela United 1-1 Accra Lions FC

Legon Cities 2-0 Hearts of Oak

Great Olympics – Dreams FC (Postponed)

GNA

