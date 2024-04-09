Eid-ul-Fitr: MTN donates food items to Ashanti Regional Chief Imam

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 9, GNA – Ahead of the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, MTN Ghana has donated food items to the office of the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam.

The items included bags of rice, packs of bottled water, assorted soft drinks, cooking oil and a ram.

Mr. Simon Amoh, Senior Manager, General Trade for the Northern Business District of MTN, who presented the items on behalf of the General Manager, said the gesture was to show love to the Muslim community after observing their annual fasting.

“We appreciate you as an extension of our society and also the fact that you are members of our subscribers who use our products,” he said at a brief ceremony to hand over the items.

He said apart of rewarding them for their loyalty, the donation also sought to empathise with them after their month-long spiritual journey.

“As they end the fasting, we pray that God will protect and preserve them and above all grant whatever they desire for themselves,” he prayed

Sheikh Abdul-Mumin Haroun, the Regional Chief Imam, thanked MTN Ghana for their continued support over the years.

He said the company had since its entry into the Ghanaian market shown love to Muslim community and that it had always been in their thoughts and prayers,

The Imam attributed the conducive atmosphere that the company was enjoying to peace in the country and urged Ghanaians to embrace peace as the 2024 general elections approached.

GNA

