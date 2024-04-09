SMEs undergo boot camp at Duapa Werkspace

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Anaji (WR), April 9, GNA – Some young businesses within the Central and Western Region of the country are undergoing a five-day boot camp on circular economy to be better equipped to take advantage in that sector for growth.

The business owners would also learn of best practices during business-to-business tours, proper book-keeping and leverage the opportunities such networks brought for continuous improvement practices.

Mr. Erasmus Ackon, the Chief Executive Officer of Duapa Werkspace and organisers of the programme, told the Ghana News Agency that it had become necessary to provide coaching, mentorship and other learning tools to such SMEs who had embarked on the journey of solving societal needs.

The programme would also expose the businesses to digital tools while helping them to relate to regulatory agencies to become abreast with requirements for business registration, meeting industry standards and ultimately taken advantage of the export market.

Madam Rosemond Afful, one of the Facilitator and Agripreneur, said the boot camp would also change their perceptions of the SMES and help them to work in Sustainable productions that did not compromise the quality of the environment.

She recalled how her training with opportunities for young entrepreneurs helped her into self-discovery, “we are drawing their minds to the essentials of the economy and their businesses.”

Madam Afful also urged SMEs to open up, learn and network more, to inculcate the needed best practices in their businesses.

Duapa Werkspace is a business incubation hub, ICT oriented social enterprise working to build capacity of young entrepreneurs to find their feet in the world market

GNA

