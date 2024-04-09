Coordinating Director urges investments into Bono Region’s abundant resources

By Dennis Peprah

Fiapre, (B/R), April 9, GNA- Mr Andrews Mensah, the Bono Regional Coordinating Director, has called for investments into the abundant clay and quarry products, cashew and poultry sectors in the region for job creation and poverty reduction.

He called on the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) to help expose these economic potentials to attract foreign investors, saying the sectors had huge prospects that could turn around the economic fortunes of the region.

That would promote job creation, tackle the teeming youth unemployment and reduce poverty in the region.

Mr Mensah made the call when he addressed the closing session of a four-day cashew apple recipe training organised for women farmers and some youth in the cashew production in the region, held at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality.

MOVE-ComCashew, under the auspices of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), oragnised the training, co-financed by the European Union (EU) under the Samoa Agreement with the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS).

In all, 80 women cashew farmers and some youth underwent the training, which exposed them to harnessing the potential and adding value to the cashew apple to enhance economic viability and transform their socio-economic livelihoods.

Selected from the 12 politically administrative Districts and Municipalities of the region, the cashew farmers were trained in the harvesting, post harvesting techniques, nutrition of cashew apples and the preparation of the various tasting and easy to be prepared recipes.

Mr Mensah acknowledged the immeasurable contributions of the GIZ and its partners towards job creation in the region, and expressed the hope the cooperation would consider and invest into the prospects of the region too.

Madam Ernestina Amponsah, Technical Advisor, MOVE-ComCashew, urged the participants to go back home and apply the knowledge they had acquired to bring about positive change in their economic activities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

