DVLA working to establish offices in three remaining regions

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, April 25, GNA – The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), says it would deliver on its resolve to operate permanent offices in all regions in the country.

The Authority presently has established in 13 of Ghana’s 16 regions, and Prince Opoku Adusei, Deputy CEO in charge of Operations, told the media during a Board visit to the Volta region that the remaining three would be delivered.

“We are mandated to ensure that we have offices in the three remaining Regions,” he said while revealing that the lands had been allotted the Authority and was making progress with needed procurement.

The Board gave the assurance that the office project in Oti and North East regions would begin next year.

The tour is an annual undertaking to assess service quality nationwide, and the team visited offices in the southern parts of the Volta Region.

The Director said they met with staff, interacted with them and “took note” of their challenges.

“We are happy with what we’ve seen here so far and there is more room for improvement, and so we will go back and try and resolve some the issues that we have picked up in the Region so far.”

Mr Frank Davies, Chairman of the Board used the opportunity to personally interact with staff, urging commitment and dedication in delivering upon the mandate of the Authority.

The management of the Authority in the Volta Region shared with the media how commercial tricycle operators remained the biggest challenge to road use and it attracted lots of underage drivers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

