Kadjebi DCE donates street light bulbs to three communities  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Wawaso (O/ R), April 25, GNA-Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), of the Oti Region, has donated 11 packets of LED Street light bulbs to Asato, Wawaso and Gyamonome communities.

While the Asato community received five packets, Wawaso and Gyamonome got three packets each.

Presenting at Wawaso, Mr Agbanyo said the bulbs were to help provide security to the communities and that each bulb cost GH¢90.00.

He said Asato-Wawaso Road, which was reshaped in 2022 would be reshaped again and that work on the Dodo-Amanfrom via Dodi-Atta Kofi, Dodo-Amanfrom to Dodo-Fie, Olombobi, Pillar 83, Todome, among other roads in the district have been regravelled in 2023.

He asked the community members to be patient with the government as the national cake would be shared equally.

Mr Theophilus Alanyo, Opinion Leader, Wawaso, on behalf of the community, thanked the DCE for the bulbs and appealed for the completion of the Wawaso Rural Telephony project, which has stalled.

