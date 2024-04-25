Anloga DCE, NADMO and top officials tour affected areas

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), April 25, GNA – Top officials from the Anloga District Assembly have embarked on a tour to assess the damage caused by Tuesday’s windstorm.

The team led by Mr Seth Yormewu, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Anloga, who was accompanied by Mr Philip Bokorgah, the District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, and Mr Emmanuel Dogbe, the District Environmental Health Officer, toured schools, clinics, residents and business centres that were affected by the storm.

The team specifically toured the Anlo Technical Institute (ANTECH), where about four of the school’s buildings had their roofs ripped off, Agorve and Woe Aklorbordzi Basic Schools and some homes and churches as well.

At the Anlo Senior High School (ANSECO) about five structures had their roofs ripped off by the recent heavy rains, which was accompanied by strong wind destroying many structures along the coastal stretch of Keta and Anloga.

Mr Bokorgah, the NADMO Coordinator in an interview with Ghana News Agency said they were assessing the level of damage caused after which his office would compile a report to the Regional and National headquarters for support to the affected people.

Mr Yormewu, the DCE, assured the affected people of the Assembly’s support and advised the people to take precautionary measures during the rainy season.

“What we have seen so far is very tragic and we thank God there were no casualties. As the DCE, I will liaise with my NADMO team and other relevant authorities to see how we can help. Let me assure them that, we will help them, especially the severely affected public schools.”

The team is expected to visit Dzita, Agbledomi, Kodzi, Akplorwotokor and Anyanui in subsequent days.

