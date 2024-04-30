Duadaso No. 1 Senior High and Technical School inaugurates Board

By Benjamin Akoto

Duadaso No 1(B/R), April 30, GNA – Duadaso No. 1 Senior High and Technical School in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region has inaugurated its first governing board to manage the affairs of the institution.

The board is to guide and direct the decision-making processes of the school to ensure growth.

Mr. Matthew Kwabena Okrah, Registrar of the University of Mines and Technology, is chairman of the 14-member board, including Mr. Gabriel Antwi, Bono Regional director of Education and Mr. Douglas Asante-Nyarko, Jaman North District Education Director.

Other notable members on the board were Mrs. Veronica Amponsah, the school’s Headmistress, Rev. Emmanuel Darko of Trinity Church Duadaso No. 1 and Mr. Gabriel Kwadwo Afram, a Teacher at Sunyani Senior High School.

The rest are Mr. Patrick Osarfo, Mr. Evans Kwame Sabi, Mr. Peh Kofi Peter,Mr. Badu Kofi Sampson , Mr. Peh K. Emmanuel, Ms. Mercy Abena Manu, Mr. Moses Kwaku Dapaa and Mr. Frederick Kwaku Okrah.

Other representatives from various sectors, such as the District Assembly, Parents Association, Director General’s, teaching and non-teaching staff, and the Past Student Association would be considered in the board’s decision-making process.

Mr. Mohammed Abdallah Umar, Assistant Headmaster Academic serves as the Secretary to the board, facilitating communication and coordination among members.

Mr. Gabriel Antwi, led the board in the swearing-in to uphold the oath of office and oath of secrecy, signifying their commitment to the school’s governance and its progress.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) Mr. Okrah, Chairman of the board, expressed his gratitude for the establishment of the school’s first board.

He highlighted the diverse expertise of the board members and emphasized their dedication to support the school’s academic pursuits in order to empower young Ghanaians to lead the development of their communities and country.

He said the board’s immediate priorities were to address the issue of the school’s bus, which was unmovable due to worn-out tires and other mechanical issues.

Mr. Okrah reiterated the board’s commitment to assisting the school’s management in achieving success to elevate the school’s standards to contribute to its overall achievement.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

