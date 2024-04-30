Support Keta-Anlo area with sports complex – Bawumia urged 

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Denu (VR), April 30, GNA-Keta Football Club (Keta FC), a Division Two football club in Volta Region has appealed to government to consider the Keta-Anlo area for a sports complex in its 100 astro turfs promise to Ghanaians.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the 48th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana awards in January, announced the ambitious sports development agenda, which would see the government this year, constructing some 100 sports infrastructure nationwide to among others, make Ghana a hub for sports tourism and a training centre in West Africa.

Management of the football club said inclusion of the Keta-Anlo Sports Complex in the list of astro turfs to be built across Ghana, would be empowering the youth of the area as it would among others, create job opportunities, stimulate economic growth, and enhance the overall well-being of the region.

In a news release signed by Mr Franklin K. Denu, General Secretary, Keta Sports and Game Centre/Keta Football Club, said the club had already taken initiatives and now sought government support towards construction of the sport infrastructure in the area which would be “a beacon of hope for sports development in the Volta Region.”

“Keta FC, with a rich history and promising future, has taken a significant step forward by securing 15 acres of land for the construction of the Keta-Anlo Sports Complex. This initiative represents a golden opportunity to provide the youth of Keta and surrounding areas with modern sports facilities, fostering talent development and community engagement.

“ …The Keta-Anlo Sports Complex has the potential to transform this narrative. With Vice President Dr Bawumia’s commitment to sports development, now is the time to rally behind this project and ensure its success. By including the Keta-Anlo Sports Complex in the list of Astro Turfs to be built across the country, we can empower the youth of Keta and neighboring communities to pursue their sporting dreams.”

The release underscored the significance of sports in society noting, apart from physical benefits, “sports instill discipline, teamwork, and resilience in our youth, preparing them for the challenges of life” and that investing in sports infrastructure/development in communities, especially in rural areas, would inure to the benefit of the general Ghanaian public.

“Investing in sports infrastructure is investing in the future of our nation. As we strive to build a Ghana where every child could thrive, it’s essential to ensure that no region is left behind. The Keta-Anlo Sports Complex epitomizes this vision, and it’s time to turn it into reality.

“We call upon Vice President Dr Bawumia and the government to consider supporting the development of the Keta-Anlo Sports Complex as part of the Astro Turf initiative. Let’s work together to make Keta and the Volta Region proud by providing our youth with the facilities they deserve. Together, we can unlock the full potential of our nation’s sporting talent and build a brighter future for all,” it said.

