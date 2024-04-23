Desist from imposing candidates on Dr Bawumia – Group urges party faithful

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Kumasi, April 23, GNA – Members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have been urged to be circumspect in their call on the flag-bearer of the party in choosing a running mate.

They should exercise restraint and desist from putting undue pressure on the flag-bearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on the person he should select as his running mate.

Mr James Fiifi Eshun Aggrey, Second Vice-Chairman of the Oforikrom Constituency of the NPP, who made the call in a statement issued in Kumasi, on behalf of a group calling itself ‘Patriotic Movement for Bawumia’ said there was the need for consensus-building instead of advancing one’s own parochial interest.

The statement stressed the need for patience amongst the party faithful and urged all and sundry to bear with Dr Bawumia, who is also the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, as he sought to choose his partner for the 2024 general elections.

It also encouraged him not to lose focus since choosing the right candidate to partner him for the polls was equally important in determining the NPP.s chances of winning the elections.

The ‘Patriotic Movement for Bawumia’ according to Mr Aggrey, comprised some executives at various levels of the party’s hierarchy, grassroots members, as well as identifiable youth groups who believe in the principles, political ideologies, and vision of the Vice President, who is also the flag-bearer of the party.

The issue of deciding on a running mate for the ruling party has heated up in recent times, with various interest groups rooting for their own favourites to be selected.

Some of the considerations are biased relating to the flagbearer considering a candidate on regional, religious and gender basis as opposed to giving room for competency, which remains the critical factor in choosing the running mate.

The NPP is seeking to break the jinx surrounding any party’s ability to go past two terms since Ghana ushered in the Fourth Republican Constitution some three decades ago.

The Party’s mantra, ‘Breaking the Eight,’ is, therefore, being pursued vigorously as the party’s leadership vows to work hard to ensure the NPP remains in power after the general elections.

According to the statement, the tradition over the years had been that the NPP flag-bearer was always given the liberty and power to choose the preferred running mate.

The status quo must not be changed during Dr Bawumia’s era as he must be given the space to follow tradition, which is in the best interest of the NPP, the group advised.

In acknowledging the difficult task ahead, the group stressed the need for unity of purpose, stating that the issue of choosing a running mate should not divide the party.

