World Earth Day: CCCFS calls for urgent action to end plastic pollution  

Kumasi, April 23, GNA – The Centre for Climate Change and Food Security (CCCFS) is calling for urgent steps to tackle plastic pollution on the environment as the world marks World Earth Day.



According to the Centre, Ghana produces around 0.84 million tons of plastic waste each year, a number that is increasing by 5.4% annually.

“As the population grows, so does plastic waste, with a 2.2% increase, each year.

The amount of plastic consumed per person is also increasing by 3.4% each year.

Despite efforts by the government, industry, and civil society, plastic waste in water bodies is expected to increase by 190% between 2020 and 2040,” part of a statement released by the Centre to commemorate the day read.



The statement signed by its Executive Director, Mr Mahmud Mohammed Nurudeen, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, said plastic waste has severe environmental impacts, including pollution of oceans and waterways, harmful to marine life, and contribution to climate change.

“Moreover, some of this plastic waste eventually enters the food chain, posing a significant risk to human health.

When plastic debris breaks down into smaller pieces, known as microplastics, they can be ingested by small marine animals, which are then consumed by larger animals, and potentially even humans,” the statement pointed out



It said the CCCFS was drawing inspiration from India’s successful adoption of ceramic materials for drinking water, particularly in states like Rajasthan, emphasising the need for a return to traditional and sustainable practices.



The Centre believes the use of ceramics in Ghana in the past which was common in the northern part of the country should be revisited to reduce Ghana’s reliance on plastics.



It is also worried that many Ghanaians are unaware of the harmful effects of plastic waste, which was why drastic reductions in plastic production by petrochemical companies are urgently needed.



“The impact of plastic pollution on our environment, our health, and our economy cannot be overstated and we must take immediate action to reduce plastic pollution and adopt sustainable practices,” the statement concluded.



The CCCFS in a Ghanaian-based Non-Governmental Organisation committed to research, advocacy, and knowledge-sharing with the aim of influencing policy, while supporting farmers and communities in Africa to be climate-resilient, and food secured.

