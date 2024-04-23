Veep Bawumia pays working visit to Italy, Vatican State

Accra, April 23, GNA – Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has left Accra for a working visit to the Vatican State and Italy to strengthen Ghana’s relations with those countries.

The Vice President will hold bilateral talks with the leaders of those countries, including a meeting with His Holiness Pope Francis.

The meeting with Pope Francis is important because the Pope’s message of love, mercy, and inclusion to promote unity and mutual understanding between peoples of all race had been embraced around the world.

The meeting will highlight the common principles of peace, justice, and solidarity to guide them into a better diplomatic relation.

The diplomatic visits are part of the Vice President’s efforts to strengthen connections with the global community.

The Vice President was accompanied by some government officials and expected to return to Ghana on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

GNA

