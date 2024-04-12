Late Krachi East MCE’s office destroyed by fire

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 12, GNA – Fire on Thursday night destroyed vital documents and properties at the office of the late Krachi East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in Dambai.

The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has started investigating the cause of the fire.

Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East Municipality passed on April 5, this year, after just a year in office.

The deceased was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to replace late MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu who died in September 2022.

Assistant Divisional Officer 1 (ADO1), Mr Stephen Agortor, of the Dambai Fire Command has confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He told GNA that about 2200 hours, last night, a good Samaritan, who was passing by prompted the Service.

ADO1 Agortor said they were able to bring the fire under control but everything in the office got burnt.

He said his office is working assiduously to ascertain the cause of fire.

Meanwhile, public view on the disaster is split with some suspecting arson and others alleging power outage incident.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

