Consolidated Bank Ghana to support SMEs in Kwahu

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Nkawkaw (E/R), April 2, GNA – The Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) has developed several products to support small and midsize businesses (SMEs) at Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region to open opportunities for them through its newly introduced products.

Key among the products is the collateral-free loan, which enables SMEs to access loans up to GHS500,000.00 without collateral.

Disclosing this at the bank’s official launch at Nkawkaw in the Kwahu West Municipality, Mr Daniel Wilson Addo, the Managing Director, said the CBG had a responsibility to provide safe, convenient, and competitive banking products and services to the Nkawkaw residents and surrounding communities.

He said with the town being an SME hub, the bank had a special interest in the sector, hence the introduction of the products.

CBG has flexible products for individuals, businesses, children, and students ranging from investments, loans, savings, advisory services, and insurance. Currently it has 114 branches across 13 regions of Ghana.

Mr Addo said the bank was established to support the economic growth of Ghana by providing convenient and competitive banking products and services to all clients, including micro and small enterprises as well as retail traders.

Plans were also underway to introduce unique digital solutions such as mobile banking and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to customers for an easy banking experience.

Mr Yaw Owusu Addo, the Kwahu West Municipal Chief Executive, entreated the bank to strengthen its ties with reputable businessmen in the area since natives of Kwahu were known for their business acumen.

That, he said, would foster the economic growth and development of the bank.

Nana Asante Kwame Betieni, the Chief of Kwahu Atibie, assured the bank of the traditional area’s commitment to avail land for the construction of accommodation facilities for the workers.

He, therefore, advised the workers to portray professionalism, hard work, dedication, and excellent customer service to clients to establish a good working relationship and image.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

