Iftar: Political leaders asked to avoid actions that can plunge Ghana into conflicts

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah

Accra, April 2, GNA – The Right Reverend Daniel Slyvanus Mensah Torto, the Bishop of the Accra Diocese of the Anglican Church, has made a clarion call to all political leaders to refrain from actions and utterances that can plunge the nation into conflicts in this year’s elections.

He also appealed to all religious leaders to champion religious tolerance amongst their followers to maintain the peaceful co-existence among the different religious faiths in the country.

Rt. Rev. Mensah Torto gave the admonition during the Annual National Iftar ceremony observed at the Jubilee House, the seat of government, Accra, Monday evening.

The theme for this year’s Jubilee House Iftar was: “Upholding the Virtues of Gratitude, Generosity, Peace and Unity Beyond Ramadan”.

This year’s Iftar observation at the Jubilee House marked the seventh edition since its inception in 2017 by President Akufo-Addo.

The Anglican Bishop acknowledged the enormous role the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, had played, over the years to foster peace and religious tolerance between Muslims and other religious faiths in Ghana.

He also commended Vice President Bawumia for showing respect to all religious leaders in his public engagements and entreated him to continue fostering peace, unity and tolerance among Ghanaians.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, said Ramadan represented a unique space of time for muslims to rededicate themselves to the virtues of Allah and show gratitude to Him for His manifold blessings.

The month of Ramadan, he said, was also a period to show thankfulness to God for the gift of life, as well as to exhibit generosity, piety, justice, godly consciousness and humility in their dealings with God and fellow man.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, thanked the guests and all the participants for joining him and the National Chief Imam to celebrate Iftar at the seat of government.

“I’m privilege to welcome eminent Imams, the Clergy, the Diplomatic Community, members of the Council of State, Chief of Staff, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament and both Muslims and Christians to the Jubilee House, the seat of government, for the Annual National Iftar observation,” he said.

The Vice President said the Akufo-Addo-led government had been championing inclusivity in its policy interventions in order not to leave anyone behind in terms of development initiatives.

Therefore, policies like the Free SHS, Free TVET, 1 District-1 Dam, 1 Constituency-1 Ambulance, 1 Student-1 Laptop were rolled out by the Government to make sure that everyone benefited from the national cake, he added.

The Vice President said the government established the Zongo Development Fund to support the infrastructure development of the Zongos.

The Fund had since implemented over 250 projects, including classroom blocks, libraries, mechanised boreholes and astro turfs to improve the living conditions of residents in Zongo communities, Dr Bawumia stated.

Since its historic institution in 2017 by the government, the Annual National Iftar at the Jubilee House has become a platform where not only do leadership and members of the Muslim Community in Ghana, including the Diplomatic Corps, congregate to observe one of the most important elements of Ramadan, but it has also become a shared platform where Christians, including the Clergy, join the Imams and the Muslim Community to participate in the Iftar.

During the ceremony, muslims were admonished to continue to uphold the virtues of Ramadan such as love, generosity, gratitude and forgiveness beyond the holy month of Ramadan.

Prayers were said for the people of Ghana, as well as for the continuous peace and prosperity of the nation.

GNA

