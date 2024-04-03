Adidome Unity and Progressive Front donates to Mafi Dove Health Centre 

By Kekeli K. Blamey, GNA

Mafi Dove (V/R), April 3, GNA – The Adidome Unity and Progressive Front, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), which targets community development, has supported the Mafi Dove Health Centre with essential office and medical supplies.

The items included a tabletop fridge, one wheelchair, waiting chair set, an office chair, five bedspreads and pillows, five ceiling fans, two writing desks, and hospital consumables.

Madam Vivian Nutakor, the Chairperson of the organisation, said that the donation formed part of the NGO’s corporate social responsibilities and unwavering dedication to enhance the well-being of the local community.

She expressed the commitment to continue supporting the health centre, following the vital role the facility played in meeting the health needs of the residents.

Madam Nutakor called on other organisations and individuals to also extend their support to the facility.

“The government cannot do all, therefore I urge everyone to come and help in the little way they can to promote quality health services to our people in this enclave,” she explained.

Mr Denise Yao Gakogoh, the Physician Assistant at the health facility, expressed his gratitude for the donation.

He said the gesture from the Adidome Unity and Progressive Front would significantly enhance their ability to provide quality healthcare services to the community.

Mr Gakogoh, however, highlighted the pressing needs of the facility, including the absence of essential wards such as maternity, children’s, male and female wards, which significantly impacted their capacity to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the community.

He added that the facility also needed a delivery ward and a staff bungalow.

He appealed to government agencies and corporate entities to join hands in providing the necessary infrastructure and resources to enable the health centre to deliver comprehensive and holistic care to all.

