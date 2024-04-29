Sista Afia returns with “2 Things” party anthem featuring Amerado

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 29, GNA – Award-winning songstress Sista Afia has dropped her highly anticipated single “2 Things,” featuring Amerado.

The “2 Things” masterpiece showcases Sista Afia’s unique vocal prowess and talent, making her one of the top female musical talents in Ghana.

Award-winning rapper Amerado, who has been in red-hot form in the music industry, drops some mind-blowing lyrics on the “2 Things” track.

According to Sista Afia, the “2 Things” track is one of the tracks from her upcoming album, which she plans to release later in the year.

Speaking about the song, Sista Afia disclosed that she was thrilled to feature Amerado, whom she considers a top talent.

Sista Afia stated that the song is a hypnotic blend of Highlife music and Afrobeats sounds, capturing scenes of real-life happenings, especially for the underprivileged.

This could be one of the biggest tunes of the year from the sensational vocalist, as she continues to thrill music lovers with her infectious rhythms.

The song, which was released along with a visualizer, is already making waves on social media and has been widely streamed across various digital platforms.



