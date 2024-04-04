4-Garrison Methodist Presby Church marks Easter Monday with picnic and health fair

By Yussif Ibrahim

Kumasi, April 2, GNA – The 4-Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church has held a picnic and health fair for members of the church and its immediate environs to commemorate the Easter festivities.

Held at the Central Command Parade Ground of the Ghana Armed Forces in Kumasi, members of the church and residents living in peripheral communities around the Command participated in the event.

Medical teams from both the military and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), screened participants of various ailments.

Officials from the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) were also on hand to register and renew cards free of charge as part of the church’s social responsibilities.

The occasion was also spiced with fun games and physical exercises led by some military officers.

The Very Reverend Flight Lieutenant Francis Lord Fynn, Chaplain of the 4-Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church, said the event was organised by the church to share love with residents as Christians marked the sacrifices Christ made for mankind.

“We are here to give back to the community by rendering medical services to the people we live with just as Jesus died for the sins of mankind,” he told, media in an interview.

He said the Church represented the good deeds of Christ who demonstrated the importance of loving neighbours like oneself hence the need to extend love to community members.

“This is what Christ taught us to do to one another and that is why we have put together a medical team to attend to everyone here in fulfilment of what Christ expects of us,” he noted.

He said God had done so much for mankind and what was expected of everyone was to allow love to lead to make the world a better place to live.

