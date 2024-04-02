Ministerial Segment of Ghana-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation held in Accra

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 2, GNA – The Ministerial Segment of the Second Session of the Ghana-Kenya Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) was on Tuesday held in Accra.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Dr Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, co-chaired the Accra meeting.

The Ministerial Segment was preceded by a two-day Senior Officials session, which was held virtually from March 27 to 28.

The PJCC seeks to boost economic growth and technical cooperation between the two countries.

At the Accra PJCC Meeting, Madam Ayorkor Botchwey and Dr Mudavadi signed some memoranda of understanding (MoUs) on behalf of their respective countries.

Madam Botchwey, in her opening remarks, noted that such engagements were indicative of the respective countries’ joint commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through dialogue and the sharing of expertise and knowledge in the different areas of endeavour.

“I acknowledge the bond of friendship that happily exists between Ghana and Kenya dating back to our first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and President Jomo Kenyatta, both of blessed memory,” she said.

“The two great leaders have been described by historians as anti-colonialists, Pan-Africanists and drivers of unity in the history of Africa, whose paths crossed at Manchester in 1945 during the planning of the Fifth Pan-African Congress.”

“And despite their individual ideological differences, they were united in the quest to liberate their countries and the rest of Africa from colonial rule.”

Madam Botchwey said it was gratifying to note that this year marked the attainment of a remarkable feat of 61 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Kenya.

The bond of friendship had remained steadfast, leading to fruitful collaboration across diverse sectors, including politics, economics, tourism, culture, and humanitarian spheres.

She reiterated the impetus added to the bilateral relations by the exchange of high-level visits between officials of Ghana and Kenya.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led Ghana’s delegation to the inaugural ceremony of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in Kenya from September 4 – 6, 2023.

In addition, Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, on behalf of the President, led Ghana’s delegation to the inaugural ceremony of Dr William Samoei Ruto in Nairobi, Kenya on 13th September 2022.

“I must say that we are elated to receive His Excellency William Samoei Ruto on his first State Visit to Ghana from 2nd to 4th April, 2024.”

Madam Botchwey said the commercial exchange between their two countries had witnessed a remarkable surge, indicative of the robust growth trajectory in their bilateral economic relations.

“It is gratifying to observe that our collaborative efforts have yielded results that are both substantial and satisfying, further solidifying the fulfilment of our shared aspirations.”

Madam Botchwey said in the past, geographical factors and transportation challenges inhibited the movement of people-to people and goods between Ghana and Kenya.

However, with regular flights by Kenya Airways (KQ) between Nairobi and Accra, economic and commercial activities had seen tremendous improvement.

To further strengthen the economic ties, she said the Ghana National Coordination Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) launched the Ghana Trade House, located at the Sameer Business Park along Mombasa Road.

That was in collaboration with the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency (KEPROBA) and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) on Tuesday, 23rd May, 2023.

Dr Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, noted that the relations between the two countries dated back to the pre-independence struggle.

He lauded the pivotal role of former President John Agyekum Kufuor during his tenure as the Chairman of the African Union in appointing Mr Kofi Annan, a former United Nations Secretary-General to resolve Kenya’s post-election violence in 2008.

He said the PJCC Meeting in Accra would go a long way to strengthen the bilateral relations.

