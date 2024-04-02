Moroccan Gov’t Head represents King Mohammed VI at Senegal’s President Inauguration

Accra, April 2, GNA – The Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI, on Tuesday in Diamniadio near Dakar, at the swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of president-elect of the Republic of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

Akhannouch’s visit to Senegal, accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, takes place on the instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, following the invitation extended by Senegal’s newly elected president to the Sovereign to take part in the inauguration ceremony.

Apart from the leaders of the sub-region, His Majesty King Mohammed VI is the only Head of State to have received an invitation to take part in this ceremony, which testifies, once again, to the depth of the unfailing bonds of brotherhood, solidarity and consideration uniting Morocco and Senegal.

The invitation of His Majesty the King to the inauguration ceremony of the new Senegalese president constitutes an endorsement of the Sovereign’s African leadership, in addition to the aura and the esteem enjoyed by His Majesty the King.

It also attests to the depth of the exceptional, multi-dimensional partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Senegal in the political, economic, cultural, social and spiritual spheres.

Morocco’s effective high-level participation reinstates relations between the two countries in continuity, as key regional and international actors in the promotion of peace, security, stability and development, in addition to their convergence of views and similarities.

It is also a new gesture of recognition not only of this excellent, privileged bilateral relationship, but also of the role played by HIS MAJESTY THE KING, as a long-standing friend and as an African and pan-African leader, as well as a world leader.

The swearing-in and inauguration ceremony of Senegal’s new president was attended by several Heads of State and chairmen of the commissions of the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who won the March 24 presidential election in the first round with 54.28% of the vote, well ahead of candidate Amadou Ba (35.79%), is Senegal’s fifth president since the country gained independence in 1960.

