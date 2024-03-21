Three Teacher Unions declare nationwide strike

Accra, March 21, GNA – Three Pre-tertiary Teacher Unions, comprising Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana, have effective March 20, 2024, declared a nationwide strike over their conditions of service.

The Teacher Unions said the action was due to delay in the negotiation of their collective agreement and the unavailability of a proposed functional scheme of service for them.

It is also over the inability of the Government to complete the distribution of laptops to all teachers, the rampant changes of the school calendar without recourse to negotiation with them and the blockage of their salaries by the Office of Special Prosecutor.

“In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises, we, the Pre-tertiary Teacher Unions, do hereby declare a nationwide strike effective today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to press home our demands,” the Teacher Unions said in a press release signed by their leaders and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

Meanwhile, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has invited the Unions to a meeting today, Thursday, March 21, to address the concerns.

GNA

