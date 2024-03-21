Police imposter grabbed

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, March 21, GNA – The Nima District Police Command has arrested a man who posed as a police officer, arrested an alleged suspect and sent him for detention.

Police brief said, Hassan Vorgah, 24, dressed in a police camouflage uniform, with a handcuff, taser, a pouch and two dummy security phones in his possession, had on Sunday, March 17, 2024, at about 1022 hours, gone to the police station after arresting the said crime suspect.

He had gone to the Holy Garden Police station to keep the said suspect in custody when he was found out after failing to give his personal details for appropriate entries.

The personnel became suspicious when Vorgah gave wrong details about himself, thus, he was arrested.

A search in his house at Berlin Bridge, Nima, found security belts, a pair of black police uniforms, black round hat, blue-black cardigan and a picture frame.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

