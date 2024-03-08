Tema-East NPP women mark International Women’s Day with clean-up exercise 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, March 8, GNA – The Tema-East Constituency women of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have marked the 2024 International Women’s Day with a clean-up exercise in Tema Newtown.

The event, which drew a crowd of community members and market women among others, also served as a platform to educate residents on the need to invest in the girl child as well as address poor sanitation in the constituency.

The women de-silted choked gutters, swept the lorry stations, as well as cleaned the markets and other public places.

Mrs Lola Asiseh Ashitey, wife of the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, who led the women, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that, it was about time parents become intentional in investing in their children.

Mrs Ashitey said: “We all know that cleanliness is next to godliness, it is the food we sell here, so we are making sure that the place is clean, and the food that we sell is wholesome.”

Speaking under the theme;” Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”, she explained that investing in both girl and boy children was necessary in attaining a society where future generations would positively impact the communities and country at large.

Mrs Ashitey added that empowering the girl child increased their access to decent work which would spark economic development, increase their standard of living as well as shape the upbringing of their children.

“If you don’t invest in your girl child, if she’s not fortunate to get a good husband, your grandchildren will suffer but if you build your child and she’s on her feet, if she has support from the man, hallelujah, if she doesn’t, you are assured that your grandchildren would be well-taken care off,” she stated.

She mentioned that the recent increase in women’s representation in decision-making was a step in the right direction and urged more women to aspire for bigger positions.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

