Tema Community 25 Lions Club donates to Korle-Bu Sunshine House

By Mercy Arthur

Accra, March 11, GNA – The Tema Community 25 Lions Club has donated some items to childhood cancer patients of the Rebecca Akuffo-Addo/GGHAPACC Sunshine House at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The presentation, done with the Tema Lions Club, was to support the well-being of the children receiving treatment at the hospital.

The items included bags of rice, detergents, crates of eggs, boxes of tomato paste, sachets of water, and a box of frozen chicken, among others.

Mr Martin Adu Adadey, the president of Tema Community 25 Lions Club, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that they had already donated to the sunshine house twice.

Mr Adadey said the items were to help care for the needs of the children and mothers during their stay at the hostel while they undergo treatment.

He said the club operates in five thematic areas, which are vision, environment, childhood cancer, diabetes, and hunger.

“The club and every Lions Club in the country are mandated to have an activity within these five thematic areas within the year,” he said.

Mr Adadey said aside from the main focused areas that the clubs support, they also organise other humanitarian services and charitable events that impact lives globally.

He added that the club often assisted other institutions, such as the health service, during health screening activities to improve health and well-being.

“The Tema Community 25 Lions Club has so far worked with the Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate and looks forward to more activities with them,” he said.

The club members interacted with patients and their mothers and shared encouraging words with them.

Ms Joyce Osei-Brenya presented the items on behalf of the club members to the warden of the Sunshine House.

Madam Vida Ampiah, the warden of Sunshine House, received the items, expressed gratitude to the club members for their kind gesture, and appealed to others to emulate the gesture.

GNA

