Nkroful residents worry over recent electricity power outages

By Faustina Mensah

Nkroful (W/R), March 11, GNA – Residents of Nkroful community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed concern over the recent intermittent electricity power outages in the area.

According to them, the situation was affecting their businesses, and caused damage to their home appliances.

Mr Frank Coffie, a resident, who could not hide his frustration, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the situation was worrying, and that authorities must fix all underlying issues to help stabilise power supply.

He said: “The authorities are not being transparent to us on the cause of the issue, because the way our lights go off unannounced, they must give us a timetable so we can plan ahead of time.”

Maame Ama, another resident, also lamented over the situation, and said it slowed their businesses.

“We all know ‘dumsor’ is back, so I do not know why our leaders have decided to keep mute on it. At least they should release a load-shedding timetable for us to plan for our daily activities,” she added.

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has recently been experiencing long hours of power outages, especially in the evenings.

