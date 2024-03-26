Simon Diedong Dombo University inducts 4th cohort of students, calls for discipline

By Philip Tengzu

Bamahu, (UW/R), March 26, GNA – The Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) has inducted the 4th cohort of students into the university with a call on them to exhibit a high level of discipline throughout their stay in the school.

A total of 4,253 students were inducted into the university, with 35 per cent of them females, to pursue various programmes of studies.

Out of the number, 1,295 were postgraduate students, representing 30 per cent of the total admission.

Speaking at a brief ceremony to induct the students, Professor Emmanuel K. Derbile, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of SDD-UBIDS, reminded the students of the need to exhibit good character in the school alongside their academic activities.

“As freshmen and women, you are expected to pledge your allegiance to the University Authority through the administration of the Matriculation Oath and to conduct yourselves in a manner that will not bring the image of the University into disrepute.

Degrees are not awarded only for academic excellence, but for good character,” he explained.

Prof. Derbile told the students that by taking the matriculation oath, the students were committing themselves to be disciplined and good ambassadors of the University.

He indicated that they were required to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations for junior members throughout their stay in the university.

The Ag. Vice-Chancellor, however, assured the students of good quality academic services in tandem with the mandate of the university to enable them become competitive locally, nationally and globally.

He explained that to live its mandate of becoming “a global centre of excellence for practically oriented teaching and learning, cutting-edge research and social extensions”, the university must increase admission of post-graduate students, especially full-time research students relative to the undergraduate students.

“The university will continue to work hard at introducing new market-driven and innovative programmes that will contribute to meeting the human resources requirements for national development and global citizenship,” he said.

On infrastructure, Prof. Derbile indicated that the school management was engaging the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for the completion of its funded projects in the school.

He added that the university’s council had also approved a budget for the construction of a multi-purpose lecture hall and office complex to be financed from the school’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

Prof. Derbile observed that the timely completion of those projects would help improve the university’s capacity to train more products from the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He stated that the SDD-UBIDS was working towards realising its mandate of achieving academic excellence, cutting-urge research, bridging the gap between academia and industry as well as achieving internationally acclaimed status.

The university’s Council Members also attended the matriculation ceremony.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

