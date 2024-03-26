Afenyo-Markin donates 400 mono desks to Winneba Vocational Training Institute

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), March 26, GNA – Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, has donated 400 mono desks to the Winneba Vocational Training Institute to facilitate academic work.

The gesture, a sequel to some appeals made by the school, is in furtherance of efforts by the MP and the government to create an environment conducive for skills training at the Institute.

Already, the school has received a well-furnished one-storey building fitted with an ultra-modern ICT laboratory, a fashion complex, a library, a 60-seater classroom and offices as well as two pavilions, all funded by the MP.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Majority Leader of Parliament, handing over the desks at a brief ceremony, observed that the school had barely received any facelift more than 40 years after it was established until he intervened.

He said after his party won power in 2016, he worked closely with the government to ensure the school received a major facelift.

He noted that government was aware of the infrastructural deficit created by the free vocational training policy and was working around the clock to resolve it.

He, however, assured the Institute of his continuous commitment to help deal with the remaining challenges with the aim of making the school the best in the country.

“I normally do not make promises but I assure you that the school will get a new operational bus and also to ensure that the Winneba Vocational Training Institute becomes a total place of choice not only in the Central Region but the country as a whole so that students will yearn to come down for their training,” he added.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the government deserved commendation for the free technical and vocational training policy, citing the economic relief for the vulnerable and the significant increase in enrolment.

He applauded management of the Institute for ensuring that students acquired the needed vocational knowledge and skills to succeed in life and encouraged them to continue on that path.

Mr Martin Ekow Young, Principal of the Institute, who received the donation on behalf the management and the board of the school, thanked the MP for his continuous support.

He assured the MP that they would put the resources to good use and ensure periodic maintenance.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

