Shu wins Celebrity President’s Putter

By Patrick Obeng

Tema, Mar. 13, GNA – Hwan Shu returned a net score of 67 to win this year’s Celebrity Golf Club President’s Putter Open Championship played at Sakumono, near Tema on Sunday.

He was followed by Edwin Osei Kufuour with 68 net while Eliksis Zigkan took the third position with 71 net.

In the Group ‘B’ segment, Josph Boatey, Captain of the Tafo Golf Club came first with 63 net, James, Otoo, Captain of Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema took the second position with 67net while Aziz Amankwaah of Celebrity placed third with 68 net.

In the Ladies category, Afi Amexando came first with 74 net, while Catherine Fabbi placed second with 75 net, beating Hawa Britu on count-back.

Augustine Manasseh won the Professoinal’s event with 277 gross, Maxxwell Owusu came second with 282 gross while Yaw Barry placed third with 285 g ross.

The one-day championship which was sponsored by Giti Tires and Tang Palace Hotel attracted over 120 golfers.

Mr. Tang Hong, P resident of the Celebrity Golf Club commended the participants for the honour done him and called on golfers to help nurture the youth.

Mr. Hong who is also the Managing Director of Tang Palace Hotel was assisted by Mr. Kweku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association to present prizes to the winners.

GNA

