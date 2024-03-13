Burglary: Man identifies himself in CCTV footage

By Joyce Danso

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Achimota Circuit Court has remanded into Police custody a 23-year-old man for breaking into a shop at East Legon, Accra.

Eric Ganyo, a trader, has allegedly identified himself in CCTV footage after the incident at the shop, the Police have said.

Ganyo has been charged with causing unlawful damamge, unlawful entry and five counts of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty before the court presided over by Mr Isaac Addo.

Ganyo is expected to reappear on March 21, 2024.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Ahiale said the complainant Kwame Achemapong Asirifi was the owner of MASCOT Apple products shop East Legon and lived at East Legon, Accra.

The prosecution said the accused person lived at Sowutuom, Accra.

On December 27, 2023, the prosecution said at about 10:05 hours, the complainant went to his shop and detected that someone hds broken into his shop and made away with a 55 inch LG Television valued at GHC13,000, Echo Dot Speaker valued at GHC700, Apple airpod Pro valued at GHC2,900, two Sumsung Galaxy bud valued at GHC3,800 and two fire stick tablets valued at GHC4,000.

The prosecutor said investigations conducted at the shop revealed that on December 27, 2023, at about 3:25 hours, the CCTV cameras at the Shop captured a male adult wearing blue jeans and blue long sleeves shirt broke the padlocks and burglar-prooof metal gate of the complainant’s shop, entered and stole the items.

The prosecution said the police were, therefore, on the lookout for the accused person.

On January 16, 2024, information was received from the Legon Police Station that the accused person had been arrested at the East Legon Police Station.

The prosecution told the court that the accused person was later handed over to the Accra Regional Police Headquarters for allegedly breaking into apple shops at different locations in Accra and stealing apple products.

The accused person was handed over to the Police at Legon for investigations.

The prosecution said Ganyo was shown the CCTV footage and he confirmed he was the same individual captured in the footage.

The court heard that the accused person admitted the offence and said that he had sold all the items to his accomplice at Ablekuma, but failed to lead the police to the said accomplice.

The prosecution said the accused person claimed he did not know the house of his accomplice.

GNA

