Eritrea bags gold, silver medals in Cycling men’s Elite/U-23

By Rihana Adam

Accra, March 13, GNA – The Red Sea Camels of Eritrea bagged two gold medals and a silver medal in day-three of the on-going 13th Africa Gams held at Olebu-Ablekuma route in Accra.

The Red Sea Camels of Eritrea headed by Sprinter Nahom Zeray Araya exhibited power, pace, and precision in the 84 kilometers men’s elite race over 30 laps.

He came first followed by his country man Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedlein and South African Blaine Conrad finished third to place the medal’s zones.

In the U-23 category, it was Nahom Zeray Araya again who won the first position followed by De Comarmond Aurelie of Mauritius and Blaine Conrad of South Africa.

In all, 96 riders took part in the men’s elite where 34 dropped along the way including Ghana’s contingents with 31 riders completing the task.

In the women’s category of 56km race over 20 laps, South African Hayley Preen won gold medal followed by Greff Anri Krugel of Namibia and Diane Ingabre of Rwanda placing third.

A total of 44 female riders started but 22 pulled out of the race including Ghana’s sole representatives.

The competition would continue on Thursday and Friday with Time Trials and would be climaxed with the Mixed Relay on Saturday.

GNA

