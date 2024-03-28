Reading marathon: Veronica Obeng’s Guinness world record attempt progresses steadily 

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Mar 28, GNA – Ms Veronica Obeng, who is attempting to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest reading marathon, has completed 53 hours of her six-day expedition.

The read-a-thon is underway at the Aburi Botanical Gardens in the Eastern Region.

She began her attempt at 1900 hours on Sunday, March 24, following an opening ceremony, and several patrons had already been by the location to cheer her on.

Ms Obeng told the GNA that despite obstacles, she was determined to complete the mission, and her team continued to offer the necessary push.

The accountant and TV show host said that she planned to extend her stay at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, even though the attempt was initially scheduled to end on Monday, April 1, 2024.

She admitted that the task had become more challenging than anticipated, but she would persevere and comply with the Guinness World Record guidelines.

Ms Obeng would read a wide range of books, especially those written by African writers.

She said the attempt, among other things, was to obtain global recognition for local authors.

As Managing Partner of Africa Must Read, a non-profit organisation, Ms Obeng said she considered the event an opportunity to champion and boost the culture of reading among the younger generation.

As host of GTV’s ‘Books and Financial Review’ show, she stated that she knew the obstacles faced by local authors, which led to her commitment to promoting the read-a-thon to help give more exposure to players in the books and publishing industry.

Her Foundation, Africa Must Read, among other objectives, seeks to improve African lives and communities through reading. This is being accomplished through the establishment of reading clubs and other social activities and events.

The current longest reading marathon record of 124 hours is held by Rysbai Isakov (Kyrgyzstan) in Bursa, Turkey, who made the attempt from September 22 to 27, 2022.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

