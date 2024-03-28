Kyekyewere road crash: Police mourns death of three officers 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, March 28, GNA— The Ghana Police Service has expressed grief following the deaths of three police officers in a vehicle accident on Wednesday near Kyekyewere on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

“With a heavy heart, the Ghana Police Service mourns three of our gallant officers who lost their lives in a fatal accident today at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway while on their way for police operational duties,” the police said in a press release.

According to the statement, full details would be revealed after the bereaved families have been properly notified, in keeping with Ghanaian tradition and the Ghana Police Service Regulations.

