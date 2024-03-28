COCOBOD Administrator commends women’s contributions to industry

By Benjamin Akoto

Goaso (A/R), March 28, GNA – Mr Michael P. K. Asumanu, the Brong Ahafo Regional Administrator, Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), has commended women for their invaluable contributions to the progress and development of the cocoa industry.

COCOBOD valued the dedication and hard work of all its employees in fulfilling the organisation’s mission and vision, he said.

Mr Asumanu gave the commendation during the 10th Anniversary Congress of the Cocoa Health and Extension Division Ladies Club (CHADLAC) at Goaso in the Ahafo Region on Wednesday, on the theme: “Building a Workplace Culture of Peace through Effective Communication”.

He acknowledged the significant sacrifices made by women at both the district and regional levels, recognising the challenges they faced daily.

Mr Asumanu praised women who were leading the way in cocoa production and affirmed COCOBOD’s commitment to ensuring their well-being with all the necessary support to enhance their work.

Ms Olivia Serwaa Karikari, the Assistant Technical Officer and President of CHEDLAC, highlighted the transformative impact of the club on the lives of members, inspiring change, and empowering individuals to reach their fullest potential.

She called on members to maintain their commitment to excellence and innovation as they navigate future opportunities and challenges.

She asked the group to always try to unite to be able to inspire, educate, and advocate positive change within their communities and beyond.

Ms Karikari stressed the need to sustain the “Period Poverty” project, which aimed to support vulnerable females in their communities, aligning with their social responsibilities and commitment to making a meaningful impact.

Nana Akwasi Bosompra I, the Paramount Chief, Goaso Traditional Area, advised the female staff of CHED to always accompany male colleagues and well-known farmers to the field for security reasons.

He cited a tragic incident involving a female staff member of the Lands Commission in the Ashanti Region who lost her life while on duty.

The club donated sanitary pads to some girls at basic schools in the Ahafo Region as part of the activities commemorating CHEDLAC’s 10th anniversary.

GNA

