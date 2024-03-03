Popular Nigerian actor Mr Ibu passes on aged 62 

Accra, March 3, GNA – Famous Nollywood actor and comedian, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has died at the age of 62.



The renowned actor who has graced the movie screens for more than two decades died at the Evercare Hospital, in Lagos on Saturday, March 2, 2024.



Mr. Ibu has over the past months been admitted to the hospital, where he was undergoing surgery for the clotting of blood in his leg, stemming from diseased blood vessels.



This, together with other illnesses, led to the amputation of the affected leg in November last year and was reported to be making progress over the past few weeks.



News of his death has sent shock waves on social media, with fans expressing their condolences to the Okafor family following their great loss.



Mr. Ibu’s journey in the film industry made him a movie legend not only in Nigeria but across Africa, considering his distinctive style and infectious humour.



He appeared in hundreds of movies both in Ghana and Nigeria, including the household hit Mr Ibu in London, Police Recruit, and Issakaba.

GNA

