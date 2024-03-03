UG Stadium: Dr Bawumia commends former President Kufuor for birthing it 

Accra, March 3, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid glowing tribute to former President John Agyekum Kufuor for starting the construction of the University of Ghana Stadium, which was commissioned on Friday, March 1, 2024.

The Kufuor-led Government began the project in 2007, but after leaving office, successive governments abandoned it for eight years.

As part of plans to host the 13th African Games in Ghana, the Akufo-Addo-led Government resumed construction works, and expanded it into a standard, multi-purpose facility with mundo and standard warm up athletics tracks.

At the commissioning of the stadium in Accra, Vice President Bawumia acknowledged the immense contribution of President Kufuor’s Government and other stakeholders towards the development of the stadium.

“I am particularly excited about the completion of the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with added facilities, due to its chequered history,” he said,

“As we all know, the construction of this stadium started under the Government of His Excellency President J. A. Kufuor over 15 years ago.”

“However, the construction of this stadium was completely abandoned by successive governments, until our government assumed office and decided to resume construction and the result is the beautiful edifice we are commissioning.”“I would like to thank former President Kufuor, for his vision to build a stadium for University of Ghana, the GETFUND for providing the initial funding, and to all those who have played various roles to ensure the completion of the stadium.”Dr Bawumia said as the University of Ghana celebrated its landmark 75th Anniversary, there could not have been a more fitting monument for the Anniversary.

“This has come at the right time; to host the African Games and also as a befitting legacy to the University and its community,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

