Poor road reflectors on Bolgatanga-Bawku Road hampering safe driving 

Bolgatanga March 06, GNA – Drivers plying the Bolgatanga-Bawku Road in the Upper East Region have decried the deplorable state of the road and the poor visibility, especially at dawn or dusk, making vehicular movement very difficult.

The drivers said due to the current volatile nature of the area, anything that affected free and smooth driving could be fatal as criminals sometimes laid ambush at vulnerable spots to attack travellers.

The drivers called on the authorities to make the shoulders of the roads more visible.

Some of the drivers who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Bolgatanga said there were inadequate road and pavement reflectors to help control movement as well as warning signs to encourage safe driving at night.

The most affected parts are Kongo in the Nabdam District, through to Zebilla in the Bawku West District to the Bawku Municipality, and along the Kobore Bridge on the White Volta.

Mr Adams Yakubu, a salon commercial car driver, who is a regular user of the road, noted that due to the stalled works and the curfew imposed, the drivers competed to get to their destination within time to avoid security issues.

Road signs were most crucial to alert drivers of dangers along the stretch when trying to beat the curfew hours.

One of the drivers was particularly uncomfortable with traders of watermelon, onions, and other vegetables located on the Bazua Bridge despite police presence, making it difficult for drivers to manuevre.

“This place is particularly dangerous because in the evenings the reflectors are not bright enough and people sometimes hurriedly run across the road, which can cause accidents,” the driver said.

