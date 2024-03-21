Take advantage of the vast opportunities AfCFTA offers – NAPRM-GC

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Mar. 21, GNA – The National African Peer Review Mechanism Governing Council (NAPRM -GC) has charged Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to take advantage of the vast opportunities the African Continental Free Trade (AfCFTA) offers.

It said businesses could thrive well when they understood the benefits of AfCFTA and participated fully to spur the growth of the local economy.

Mrs Gifty Affenyi-Dadzie, a Member of the Governing Council of NAPRM-GC said the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) stood as a testament to commitment of African nations towards self-improvement and accountability.

Rooted in the principles of democracy, governance and social-economic development, the APRM has served as a vital tool for fostering growth and stability across the Continent.

At a workshop to train District Oversight Committees (DOC) in collaboration with the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs Affenyi-Dadzie said the training was necessary to help equip the committee’s knowledge on Ghana’s targeted review of corporate governance as a catalyst to the implementation of AfCFTA.

She said that the targeted review of Ghana had provided a roadmap for the development of the National Programme of Actions (NPoA), a strategic framework aimed at empowering businesses and strengthening their capacities to thrive within the AfCFTA, to help boost intra-African trade and economic integration.

The Committee is expected to educate MSMEs on the benefits and opportunities AFCFTA offers to enable them take advantage of them.

“We have gathered here to identify how as a people; we can help equip our businesses to enjoy the benefits of free trade agreements by means of empowerment and share the successes of our endeavours which rely heavily on collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders “she said.

Mrs Affenyi-Dadzie urged the committee to work tirelessly to ensure full participation of local businesses in the AFCFTA to help boost the economy.

Touching on Corporate Governance, Rev Mrs Angela Carmen Appiah, President of the Institute of Directors said local businesses must be ready for the opportunities AFCFTA had

to offer by instituting systems and structures that would promote accountability, transparency and efficiency in their businesses.

She further advised that they should also keep good records of their sales, adopt best marketing strategies and package products well to attract investors for their businesses.

Mrs Winniefred (rpt Winniefred) Akoto Sampong, the Acting Executive Secretary of NAPRM-GC said APRM came into existence in 2003 as a voluntary tool for self-assessment, peer learning and experience sharing in democracy and good governance for member states of the African Union.

She said d that the APRM journey had so far made significant strides since its inception promoting good governance and facilitating positive change.

The District Oversight Committee is made up of key stakeholders such as the traditional authorities, representatives from youth groups, civil society organizations, persons with disabilities, opinion leaders and both the Regional and District directors of the NCCE being lead members.

