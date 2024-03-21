NPP parliamentary candidate donates to Muslim communities in Ada 

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Kasseh-Ada (GAR), March 21, GNA – The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for Ada, Madam Naa Dornukie Norley Norteye, has presented some items to support the Muslim communities in her constituency for the Ramadan fast.

The items, including bags of rice, cartons of milk and assorted foodstuffs, were distributed to major mosques within the constituency with beneficiary communities being Kasseh, Big-Ada, and Ada Foah, among others.

Madam Norteye appealed to the Muslim communities to pray for her success in the December 7 General Election to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

She expressed her commitment to improving the standard of living of the youth and mitigating the suffering of the people when voted into office.

She called for unity among the youth and urged them to lead in the development of the area to secure their future.

Mr Yakubu Sulemana, the spokesperson for the Kasseh Islamic Community and other Muslim elders, received the donations and expressed gratitude for the continuous support from the candidate.

He assured her of their prayers and support in the upcoming elections, acknowledging the significance of remembering Muslims during Ramadan.

He called for peace and unity among Ghanaians before, during, and after the elections.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

