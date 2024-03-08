NPP delegation visits Ejisu to commiserate with the family of Dr John Kumah

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Ejisu (Ash), March 8, GNA – A delegation from the NPP headquarters in Accra on Friday, visited Ejisu to commiserate with the family and constituents of Dr John Ampotua Kumah, Member of Parliament for the area.

The delegation, led by Mr Smith Danquah Butey, First National Vice Chairman of the party, was accompanied by some national leaders and constituency executives of the party.

Mr Butey, speaking to journalists after interaction with members of the family, said the party was saddened by the sudden death of the MP and the delegation was in the constituency to console the family members and the entire NPP fraternity.

He stressed the need for all party members to remain calm and refuse to allow themselves to be swayed by unproven comments and allegations, which were being peddled by some people on social media.

On the food poisoning allegations, which were being peddled on social media as the cause of the death MP, Mr Butey, said the police would be invited to conduct their own investigations to ascertain the veracity of the claims.

He said the party would work closely with the family to give a befitting burial to the departed MP, who was also a Deputy Minister of Finance.

Dr Kumah died on Thursday morning after a short illness.

His death has come as a shock to many people, especially, the family and people of the Ejisu Constituency.

He left behind a wife and six children.

GNA

