Agricultural Manufacturing Group pledges commitment to empowering women, promoting agribusiness

Accra, Mar. 08, GNA – Mrs Dorothy Opoku, General Manager of Agricultural Manufacturing Group Limited (AMG Fertilizers), a local manufacturer and distributor of fertilizers, has pledged commitment to support women and promote agribusiness enterprises.

She acknowledged the pivotal role of women in agriculture and stressed her Organisation’s dedication to driving agricultural innovation and excellence.

Mrs Opoku saod this at the 6th Gathering of the Royals organised by the Agrihouse Foundation on Thursday, February 29, 2024, under the theme “Seeds of Change: Cultivating Gender Equality in Agriculture and Honouring Women’s Advancement.”

The gathering hosted political leaders, civil society leaders, queen mothers, women farmers and agri-processors, among others.

She said AMG believed in harnessing the full potential of every individual, particularly women, and recognised their significant impact on the future of farming.

“By empowering communities and championing gender equality initiatives, we aim to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development in the agricultural landscape,” she added.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, expressed appreciation to her sponsors and supporters for helping to put up the gathering.

“I am honoured to extend my sincerest appreciation to our esteemed sponsors for their invaluable support and unwavering commitment to our cause.”

“Through their generous contributions, we have witnessed remarkable strides in empowering women in agribusiness and fostering gender equality within the agricultural sector,” she said.

The Queen Mothers at the gathering said they faced limited access to land, lack of financial support, difficulties in accessing market linkages, absence of modern mechanised equipment for farming, bad road networks, lack of extension services, and absence of pension schemes for farmers.

