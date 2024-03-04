Northern Region Muslims Council holds second Ramadan Summit 

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, March 04, GNA – The 2024 Ramadan Summit has been held in Tamale creating a platform for Muslim leaders to educate Muslims on Ramadan and what is expected of them in the holy month of Ramadan to live peacefully with one another.

The event, organised by the Northern Region Muslims Council, was attended by Imams, those, who preach sermons as well as organise tafaaseer sessions in the month of Ramadan, students bodies amongst others.

Issues touched on included ways and means Muslims are expected to observe their fasting, the relationship between fasting and health to the human body system and causes and remedies to youth indiscipline.

This year’s event, the second in the series, was on the theme: “Ramadan: The Month of Self-discipline, Patience and Care for One Another”.

Sheikh Alhassan Abukari Issah, Chairman, Northern Region Muslims Council, speaking during the event in Tamale over the weekend, expressed need for all to live at peace with one another and avoid utterances that damaged relationships.

He said, “Let us guard our tongues against utterances that have the propensity and the possibility of causing damages or causing damages to us as individuals, to us as Muslims, and to our brothers and sisters, who are living with us, who are not even Muslims.”

He added that “Islam is a peaceful religion. As Muslims, we need to be leading the path towards ensuring that we live peacefully, and we make sure that there is peaceful coexistence among Muslims and non-Muslims.”

The Ramadan Summit was initiated last year to be held on the last Saturday before the month of Ramadan.

Dr Al-Hussein Zakaria, a Council Member, Northern Regional Peace Council, spoke against indiscipline amongst the youth advising them to emulate the life of Prophet Mohammed.

He expressed need for the youth to obey the laws of the country to ensure order in society urging parents to encourage their children to always pray to lead upright lives.

Dr Braimah Abubakari Baba, North East Regional Director of Health, who spoke on relationship between fasting and health, advised those on medications to consult their doctors before starting fasting.

He said “If you are advised to abstain, please do. If you are advised to reduce the dosage of certain medications, try to do that and those, who are smoking or taking alcohol, should try as much as possible to avoid it.”

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister commended the Council for initiating the Ramadan Summit saying the last year’s summit had helped to strengthen the peace in the region.

He challenged all “To think about improving on the positives and reduce, if not eradicate, the insignificant rough edges that can dent the image of Islam and nullify the blessings, the mercy and forgiveness that characterise the month of Ramadan.”

