NGO provides portable water to 52 communities in four Regions 

By Muyid Deen Suleman, GNA

Kumasi, March 07, GNA – The Markaz Aleawn Alyaqin (MAA), a humanitarian organisation based in the Ashanti region has provided mechanised boreholes to supply portable water to 52 communities in four regions in Ghana.

The project, which comes with storage tanks and standpipes, was funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief.

The beneficiary communities included Tolon, Mion, Savelugu, Bimbilla, Nakpachie and Gbambuni (No. 1) in Yendi, all in the Northern region; Sawaba, and Gamborongo-Awiadoone in the Upper East region; Sehwi Asawinso in the Western North, as well as Sekyeredumasi, Wiamoase, Amanten, Adankwame and Mampong Bosofour also in the Ashanti region.

Sheikh Ismail Mohammed Kamil, the Executive Director of MAA, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the provision of clean water was not only essential for individuals, but crucial for the communities.

He said the objective was not just providing water, but to ensure easy access to clean water that was safe for various household uses like cooking, washing, and general sanitation purposes.

Sheikh Ismail said access to quality water was crucial in any poverty alleviation strategies which would help the people to effectively undertake their activities to support themselves and their families.

GNA

