Naana Jane: I will serve Ghana with integrity and dignity after NDC victory

Accra, Mar 7, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says she will serve Ghana with integrity and dignity should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 General Election.

This is after her confirmation as Running Mate to NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 presidential election.

She said she did not take the confidence reposed in her “lightly” and would serve the people of Ghana with “integrity and dignity” when the Party wins power.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, in a statement, hailed Mr Mahama and the National Executive Committee of NDC for showing commitment to “inclusivity, innovation, and belief in the Ghanaian woman”.

“I received the news of my confirmation as Running Mate to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama with profound humility and great honour.

“…This is the second time the former President John Dramani Mahama has nominated me as his Running Mate. I express my eternal gratitude to the NDC Council of Elders, the National Executive Committee, the rank and file of our party, friends, well-wishers and indeed all Ghanaians for the overwhelming support and endorsement.

“I am not one to take lightly the confidence reposed in me, neither am I oblivious of the national decay and widespread despondency in our beloved country. I express my absolute readiness and commitment to partner His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to serve the people of Ghana with integrity, dignity, truthfulness, hard-work and patriotism to reposition our dear country as a beacon of hope and opportunity,” she stated.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang again expressed confidence in Mr Mahama’s ability to give a “selfless, incorruptible, visionary and inclusive leadership,” adding that the country “urgently needs Mr Mahama to transform the fortunes of Ghanaians”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirmed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate after a National Executive Committee Meeting held on Thursday, March 4, 2024 in Accra.

Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC General Secretary, said Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang “brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the NDC’s presidential ticket”.

GNA

