Let’s reflect on the values that make Ghana’s democracy strong – GEMA MCE

By Hafsa Obeng/ Emelia Nkrumah, GNA

Accra, March 7, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive Officer, for the Ga East Municipal Assembly, (GEMA), Ms Debora Ampofo, has urged Ghanaians to reflect on the values that make the country’s democracy strong.

She mentioned the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, as Ghana commemorates its 67 anniversary.

These she said were not just words, but the foundation upon which the nation had been built.

“It is our duty to uphold and cherish these values, ensuring that they remain the guiding lights for generations to come.

As we raise our voices in celebration today, let us also renew our commitment to the ideals that define our democracy, strive to create a future where the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are not just words but a living reality for every citizen,” she added.

The MCE said this at the 67 Independence Day parade, organised by the Assembly, on the theme “Our democracy: Our pride”, in Accra.

Ms Ampofo said the day was to celebrate the anniversary of the day Ghana achieved the enviable status of becoming the first country in Sub-Saharan Africa to be free of Colonial Rule, with which came the weighty obligation to serve permanently as a barometer of the continent’s progress.

She said 67 years down the line, Ghana had worked hard to live up to this responsibility even though it had not fully realised her potential and the dreams and aspirations of the forebears, who fought for Ghana’s independence.

Ms Ampofo said the theme for this year’s celebration seeks to address the uniqueness of the constitution and citizens.

“The celebration is not just to celebrate a historical milestone but also a fundamental aspect of our identity – our democracy. Our democracy is not just a system of governance; it is our pride, a testament to the resilience and collective will of our people,” she added.

She said among the nations of the world, Ghana’s democracy stood out as a beacon of hope, showcasing the power of diverse voices coming together for a common purpose.

“It is a system that empowers individuals, irrespective of their background, to participate in shaping the destiny of our nation.

Our democracy is a celebration of inclusivity, where every citizen has a voice that matters. It is a mosaic of opinions, ideas, and beliefs that contribute to the rich diversity of our nation. In this vibrant diversity, we find strength, resilience, and the ability to adapt to the changing tides of time,” she said.

According to her, Ghana’s democracy had come this far through the collective efforts of all, adding that it was important not to let go of it, irrespective of the trying times.

“Let us celebrate not just the passage of time but the progress we have made as a democratic nation. Our democracy has weathered challenges, and through each trial, it has emerged stronger. It is a reflection of our ability to learn, adapt, and work together for our good,” she added.

Mr Eric Sey, Ga East Municipal Director of Education, used the opportunity to salute the founding fathers and all the gallant men and women who fought to make Ghana independent from the British Colonial Masters.

He said, “our democracy empowers us all – teachers, students, parents, and the general public to shape the destiny of our nation. It is not just a privilege, but is a responsibility which requires active participation, informed decision-making, and a commitment to upholding the values of equality, justice, and tolerance.”

Mr Sey said as educators, they played a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of citizens who would carry forward the torch of democracy, saying it was important to instil in students the importance of civic engagement, critical thinking, and respect for diversity.

He urged parents to also play their role in teaching their children the values of democracy “from the dinner table conversations to the way they engage with their communities.”

The Municipal Director of Education also urged Ghanaians to take advantage of this year’s elections to once again showcase to the world that Ghana’s democracy was very solid and unshakable.

“I also plead with all stakeholders involved in the conduct of the elections, to work very hard to preserve our cherished democracy,” he added.

He advised students to take advantage of the free Basic and SHS education being provided by government and learn hard because human capital was paramount to every government’s developmental agenda and Ghana was no exception, and teachers, to put in more efforts, to enable government achieve its goals

GNA

