Keta Central outlines activities to celebrate maiden Easter festival  

By Ewoenam Kpodo

Keta (V/R), March 25, GNA- The interim Central Planning Committee of the Keta Central Easter Homecoming Festival, has unveiled a lineup of activities to mark the 2024 Easter festivities.

The six-day fun-packed programme, which included sporting, educational, tourism and health awareness activities has the theme: “Setting the Foundation Stones Right for Keta’s Total Reformation.”

The Committee said the programme was being organised by the Keta Youth Association and Channel Seven7 Networks, an event and media consultancy company, in partnership with the office of the Assembly member for the area and his Unit Committee members.

Mr Gabriel Dzikunu, Assembly member for the area and Chairman of the Planning Committee, outlining the activities to the Ghana News Agency, charged natives to embrace the idea to make it an annual festival.

“I’m calling on all natives to embrace this idea to make this one of the best social festivals. Keta has so many assets that we have to sell to the public and by so doing, we will restore the town to its past glory.

“I’m so grateful to Channel Seven7 Networks Company and our Youth Association for this. And I’m also happy with how our opinion leaders and traditional leaders are supporting us,” he said.

The programme is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 27 with a cleanup exercise and later a quiz competition between the two public basic schools in the town (Keta EP and Keta AME Zion Basic schools), then a “borborbor” night to welcome natives coming from abroad.

The next day, there would be a health screening and health talks for market women and, a community awareness carnival in the morning and later, indoor games in the evening.

On Friday, March 29, there will be a health walk in the morning, a football tournament for four football clubs in town and a bonfire and historical night later in the evening at the forecourt of Fort Prinzeinsten.

Saturday, March 30 will be a grand durbar of traditional leaders, religious leaders, youth, natives, guests and leaders of all institutions in the town for dialogue on Keta Central’s progress and with a music jam at the Emancipation Beach later evening.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday at the Global Evangelical Church, Keta followed by final games for the football tournament.

There will be a beach picnic on Monday, April 01 at the Royale Beach Complex for all religious and social groups to enable natives to make merry and play games such as beach volleyball and beach soccer amidst playing music.

Mr Benard Worlali Awumee, Keta Youth Association President and Secretary to the Planning Committee, explained that the aim of the festival was to revive a once vibrant Keta.

“Keta is gradually losing its social and econnomic status and as its youths, the best we can do is to utilise our resources and energy for a better community.”

“As a youth leader, one of my aims is to mobilise my members and the entire youth for community service and the Assembly member shares the same dream with us and it is a beautiful experience trying to institute this. The aim is to use this edition to raise awareness among the public and to establish the festival formally,” Mr Awumee said.

Keta Central, the capital of the Keta Municipal Assembly and former capital of the Volta Region was once a major commercial hub in the region but has now almost become a ghost town due to destruction caused by the sea to most of its coastline settlements.

Currently, the town is home to the main market, major beach resorts, and a nursing training college with other public and commercial businesses.

GNA

