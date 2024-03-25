Assin Central Parliamentary Candidate donates to residents displaced by rainstorm 

By Samuel Ackon

Assin Fosu (C/R), March 25, GNA- Mr Godfred Nti Anewu, New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), Parliamentary Candidate for Assin Central, has donated 40 packets of roofing sheets and 10 bags of cement to assist victims of a devastating rainstorm that hit Assin Fosu recently.

The rainstorm affected 130 residents, destroyed 21 houses, five public buildings including schools, churches, the chief’s palace and some electricity poles, rendering some parts of the town in total darkness.

Properties estimated at GH¢227,000 were destroyed while two persons were injured during the disaster.

Mr Anewu, who together with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), toured the community to ascertain the extent of damage, said, the gesture was to help reduce the suffering of the victims as some had no rooms to lay their heads.

In addition, he noted that the items would cushion them to repair their houses and happily live with their families again.

Mr Samuel Kwakye, Municipal Director of NADMO, said though the disaster was natural in some areas, others could have been prevented.

He cautioned the public to take weather warnings seriously, adopt strict maintenance culture and desist from indiscriminate cutting down of trees that served as wind breaks to avoid unforeseen eventualities.

Some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Candidate for coming to their aid.

GNA

