Global Evangelical Church Women’s Ministry embarks on Evangelism in Markets 

Accra, March 24, GNA – The Women’s Ministry of the Global Evangelical Church, (GEC) has embarked on evangelism in major markets throughout the country.

The Women clad in their uniform held placards some of which read only: “Jesus Saves, With Jesus All Things Are Possible and Jesus is Coming Soon”.

Some of the markets evangelised in Accra included the Anyaa, Amasaman, Agbogbloshie, Madina, Malata, Kasoa, and Dodowa markets.

Presbyteries outside Accra also evangelised all the major Market places in Ghana, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire, among others.

Rev. Mrs. Patricia Akpene Tegbe-Agbo, the National Coordinator for the Women’s Ministry of the GEC,

giving a general overview of the exercise, said, the decision to embark on the Market Evangelism was in fulfillment of a divine mandate for the Great Commission.

She said those found in the market spaces were also in the plan of God and must be reached out to with the Gospel of Christ.

She said the vision of the Women’s Ministry, which is not different from that of the mother Church, was to bring all to the saving knowledge of Christ and make holistic impact on society.

She revealed that, the Market Evangelism was the prelude to similar ones in the offing.

“As Women of the Global Evangelical Church, every quarter we shall reach out with the Gospel of Christ. The maiden one as we have seen is the Market Evangelism. The next quarter will be Street Evangelism where we shall take the Gospel of Christ to all the major streets in the Country and beyond.”

That of the third quarter shall be Community Evangelism. This is to enable us to get the Good news to the unreached in our communities, especially the ghettos.

Rev. Mrs. Tegbe-Agbo, who also participated in the Market Evangelism in Accra, said the Ministry planned to support souls won with clothes and to nurture them to achieve their God-given potentials.

Rev Mrs. Mercy Kpeglah, the Accra Presbytery Women’s Ministry Coordinator, who led the Women in Accra, said they used the Gospel Hand Message to assure those they evangelised of how God loves all humankind regardless of our sins and shortcomings.

She said, Jesus out of love had to die and was raised up for the deliverance of all people taking away eternal damnation and condemnation.

“Thus, if anyone believes in the atoning work of Jesus and also believes in him as the son of God, that person shall never perish but will have everlasting life”, she said.

She said, “some of the people we engaged gave their lives to Christ and we prayed for the success of their businesses as well as the sick and the afflicted.”

GNA

