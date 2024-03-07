Ghanaians urged to be patriotic to enhance national growth

Simon Agbovi

Kasoa (C/R), Mar. 06, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive of Awutu Senya-East Municipality, Mrs Anita Obo Love Amissah, has urged Ghanaians to be patriotic just like the nation’s forefathers to help build the Ghana that all desire.

She made the call at the 67th Independence Day celebration on the theme: “Our Democracy Our Pride,” saying the development of Ghana required strong civic responsibility from all Ghanaians because it was imperative “we all get involved”.

Mrs Amissah called on all to contribute their quota to the work of the Assembly and Ghana by supporting government to implement its developmental plans.

She pledged the Assembly’s continued support to educational infrastructure and materials to help improve teaching and learning.

On roads, she revealed that the construction of the Ofaakor- Jei River road, the paving of the old market, and construction of culverts in different areas within the municipality to allow easy flow of drainage system, were in progress.

She tasked the residents to keep the environment clean, especially in schools, markets, churches and all public places, while the public continued to engage in periodic clean up exercises to ensure sustainability.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

