Women must brace up to salvage Ghana from economic doldrums—Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Cape Coast, March 7, GNA – Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the 2020 running-mate of the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rallied the collective efforts of all women to salvage the country from its economic doldrums.

She said the abysmal management of the country by the government had resulted in increasing hardships, uncertainty, unemployment, energy crisis and hopelessness, particularly among women and the youth.

The huge financial needs of the country coupled with the tightening financing conditions, Prof Opoku-Agyemang said, had exacerbated debt sustainability concerns and reduced Ghana’s competitiveness on the international market.

The large capital outflows, combined with the tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies, had put significant pressure on the exchange rate, together with monetary financing of the budget deficit, resulting in high inflation.

The former Vice Chancellor of UCC was speaking at the Friedrich Ebert Stiftung-Ghana programme ahead of the International Women’s Day at the University of Cape Coast.

Speaking on the theme: “Inspiring social and economic inclusion: Women thriving in the 24-hour economy,” Prof Opoku-Agyemang said: “Therefore, we urge the Government to take urgent steps to initiate a discussion to create a national consensus on salvaging the nation’s economy.”

The process of healing the economy should be a collective action and must start with all Ghanaians, particularly women, she noted.

On the role of women in nation building, Prof Opoku-Agyemang urged women to play productive roles in the nation-building process and use their voices as tools to effect societal change.

She said women must advocate a change and upgrade themselves to have access to opportunities in life.

For her, women in the country must be recognised and every positive effort they undertook to empower others must be appreciated.

She bemoaned the fact that discussions on Ghana’s Independence Day celebration seldom mentioned women as if they had contributed nothing to the success story of the state.

