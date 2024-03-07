Tema Municipal Chief Executive awards best BECE candidates in Tema Metropolis

By Ibrahim Mohammed Saani

Tema, March 07, GNA – Mr Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has presented awards to outstanding students in the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Master Arhen Nana, a past pupil of the Angels Specialist School, received the overall best BECE candidate in the Tema Metropolis, while Saint Paul’s Methodist School received an award for being the best performing public school.

The deserving students received the award during the Tema Metropolitan parade to commemorate Ghana’s 67th Independence Anniversary celebration.

Mr Ashitey, reading a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the occasion, said Ghana’s status as a democratic beacon in the sub-region was very important.

He said citizens needed to engage in initiatives such as “see something, say something,” to furnish security agencies with vital information and help safeguard the nation’s cherished values.

Quoting Nelson Mandela, he reiterated that “Peace is the greatest weapon that any person can have,”emphasising the necessity to fortify Ghana’s democratic achievements to promote peace and national development while building upon the legacies of past generations.

Expressing concern over graduate unemployment, he said the government had proactively put in measures to tackle it, adding that education played a pivotal role in societal advancement, therefore the concentration on training and skill development.

He revealed that the Bis-Box Project, a collaborative effort between the Ghana Enterprise Agency and the Mastercard Foundation, offered comprehensive entrepreneurship training, youth skills development, mentorship, and coaching for the youth, with the aim of empowering the next cadre of business leaders.

The MCE said the programme was opened to applicants aged 15 to 35 years, with a special focus on individuals with disabilities and women-led enterprises.

He urged interested parties to utilise the online application process or visit the assembly for registration, encouraging all eligible candidates to seize this opportunity for their personal and national development.

